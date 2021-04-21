site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Austin Slater: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Slater isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Slater went hitless with a run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Phillies. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field during Wednesday's series finale against Philadelphia, batting eighth.
