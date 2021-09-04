Slater went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder has recorded four steals in his last 14 games, and he now has 13 in 15 attempts for the year. Slater entered the game as a pinch hitter for LaMonte Wade in the third inning -- the Dodgers utilized a bullpen game Friday, so manager Gabe Kapler was likely playing the matchups by bringing in Slater so early. Through 285 plate appearances, the 28-year-old has 10 home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .225/.312/.391 slash line.