Slater went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder recorded his first steal since July 10 and his career-high ninth of the year. Slater hasn't seen much playing time lately, as he's operated on the short side of a platoon with Steven Duggar in center field. Slater has a .229/.301/.395 slash line with nine home runs, 24 RBI and 25 runs scored through 226 plate appearances.