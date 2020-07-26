Slater exited Saturday's win over the Dodgers with a right hip contusion and is considered day-to-day, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during a collision with the outfield wall. He went 0-for-1 with a run scored and three walks as the leadoff hitter prior to leaving the game. Slater hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, but with a scheduled off day Monday the team could play it cautiously to give him an extra day of rest.