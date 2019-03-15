Slater was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Slater had been in contention for a bench outfield spot but won't get to fill that role from the start of the season. The 26-year-old has so far failed to impress in 108 career big-league games, hitting .263/.335/.342, but his .319/.391/.513 line at the Triple-A level suggests that he has little left to prove in the minors.

