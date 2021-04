Slater is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

With Mike Tauchman coming over from New York in a trade Tuesday, Slater will start sitting sometimes against righties, as he is in this one with German Marquez starting for Colorado. He could get further squeezed for at-bats once Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) is healthy).