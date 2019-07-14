Slater is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to a fever, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater came off the bench Saturday and went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI double, but he won't start the series finale while battling a fever. Manager Bruce Bochy believes the 26-year-old will be able to return to action Monday.

