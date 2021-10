Slater went 3-for-3 with three runs in Thursday's 5-4 win against the Diamondbacks.

Batting first, Slater singled and scored in the first, third and fifth innings before being removed for pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade in the seventh. The impressive game runs Slater's final September line to .379/.419/.655 with two, doubles, two home runs and four steals in 29 at-bats.