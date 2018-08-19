Slater is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old is on the bench for the fourth straight contests and seems to have transitioned into a bench role after receiving steady at-bats for much of the past month. Slater's reduced action coincides with Brandon Belt returning from a stay on the disabled list due to a knee injury and immediately settling back in as the Giants' everyday first baseman.