Giants' Austin Slater: Produces in spot start
Slater reached base three times Sunday, going 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over Arizona.
Slater started in left field and batted third in place of Hunter Pence (back). The rookie outfielder has primarily been platooning against lefties since returning from the disabled list Sept. 6, but he could see additional playing time this upcoming week while Pence and Gorkys Hernandez (wrist) recover from minor ailments. The 24-year-old is slashing .282/.339/.402 in 127 plate appearances this season, so he could provide deep-league value in a regular role.
