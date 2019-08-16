Slater went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and an RBI while scoring twice in a win over Arizona on Thursday.

Slater notched his first three-hit game of the season and also swiped his first base in the 7-0 rout. He scored the Giants' second run after taking a walk in the first inning, crossed the plate again after doubling in the fifth and knocked home the final run of the game with a single in the eighth. The 26-year-old has started the last six games in right field, hitting .333 (6-for-18) over that stretch. Overall, he is slashing .284/.404/.516 with three homers in 114 plate appearances this season.