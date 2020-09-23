Slater went 2-for-2 with a home run, three walks, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI in a win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Slater came up big out of the leadoff spot in a crucial game for San Francisco, setting the table by reaching base in each of his five plate appearances. The 27-year-old began the home half of the first inning with a solo shot to left field and scored again following a single in the seventh. Slater has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, slashing .324/.442/.592 with five home runs and eight stolen bases.