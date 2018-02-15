Giants' Austin Slater: Ready to compete for reserve outfield spot
Slater (hip) reportedly "feels like his old self again", Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
According to Pavlovic, the young outfielder returned to hitting in mid-November and was back on a normal lifting and running schedule by Thanksgiving. At this point, it doesn't seem like he's facing any issues following sports hernia surgery in late September, although he still needs to prove he can hold up in a game situation. Health aside, Slater faces an uphill battle to make the active roster out of spring training, as newcomers Andrew McCutchen and Austin Jackson add to an already crowded outfield situation. Slater's best bet is to make the team as a fifth outfielder, but the fact that he has minor-league options remaining doesn't help his case to crack the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Undergoes surgery for sports hernia•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Undergoing examination for sports hernia•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Unable to start with hip flexor injury•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Produces in spot start•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Activated from DL•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Activation looming•
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...