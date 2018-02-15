Slater (hip) reportedly "feels like his old self again", Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Pavlovic, the young outfielder returned to hitting in mid-November and was back on a normal lifting and running schedule by Thanksgiving. At this point, it doesn't seem like he's facing any issues following sports hernia surgery in late September, although he still needs to prove he can hold up in a game situation. Health aside, Slater faces an uphill battle to make the active roster out of spring training, as newcomers Andrew McCutchen and Austin Jackson add to an already crowded outfield situation. Slater's best bet is to make the team as a fifth outfielder, but the fact that he has minor-league options remaining doesn't help his case to crack the Opening Day roster.