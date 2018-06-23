Slater was called up from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Saturday's game.

In a corresponding move, Mac Williamson was sent down to the minors. Look for Slater to earn a decent amount of playing time in the outfield moving forward, though Alen Hanson will likely pick up some starts as well. Slater has only played in six games for the Giants this season, but he's been hitting the ball extremely well at the Triple-A level, slashing .344/.417/.564 over 53 games.

