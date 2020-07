Slater (hip) is starting in right field and batting eighth Wednesday against Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was off to a strong start in his first appearance of the season with one run scored and three walks before leaving Saturday's game with a hip injury, but he'll return to the lineup after a two-game absence. Slater had a .750 OPS in 68 games last season and should see occasional starts in the outfield in 2020.