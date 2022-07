Slater is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater closed the first half by starting in five of the Giants' last six games, but he benefited from the team opposing three left-handed starting pitchers in that stretch. With all of Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski, Luis Gonzalez and LaMonte Wade healthy and available heading into the second half of the season, Slater will remain stuck in a short-side platoon role.