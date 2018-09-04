Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine breather after starting seven straight games. The 25-year-old is hitting .260/.336/.323 across 30 games (25 starts) since taking over an everyday role near the end of July. Gregor Blanco will get the nod in right field in this one.