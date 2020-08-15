site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Austin Slater: Returns as DH
Slater (elbow) is starting Saturday against the Athletics.
Slater was sidelined for two consecutive games with a right elbow flexor strain. However, he'll serve as the designated hitter Saturday and could return to the field sometime in the near future.
