Slater (foot) is starting Monday against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater had missed the past two games due to foot discomfort, but he'll start in right field and lead off for Monday's series opener against the Reds. Slater has gone 4-for-26 with a home run, one stolen base and 11 strikeouts to begin the year.
