Slater went 1-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Slater started in right field and moved up to second in the order with Brandon Belt getting the night off. The 26-year-old is slashing .272/.385/.519 in 30 games since getting the call to the majors at the beginning of July. Slater hasn't been receiving everyday playing time, but he has seen the bulk of starts in right field while Alex Dickerson (oblique) mends on the injured list.

