Slater was scratched from Wednesday's lineup for an undisclosed reason, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants didn't provide a reason for Slater's late removal from the lineup, and it's unclear whether he'll miss any additional time. If his absence is due to an injury, he'll get an extra day to recover since the Giants have a day off Thursday. Hunter Pence will play right field with Wilmer Flores starting as the designated hitter.