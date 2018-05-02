Giants' Austin Slater: Sent back down to Triple-A
Slater was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater was recently called up last weekend by the Giants last weekend and received time in five games over the course of his brief stay with the big-league team. During those games, he went 2-for-10 with three walks and one run scored. The 25-year-old will return to Sacramento but remains a solid candidate to rejoin the Giants in the near future. In a corresponding move, Will Smith was activated from the DL (elbow).
