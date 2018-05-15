Giants' Austin Slater: Sent right back to Triple-A
Slater was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento just one day after being promoted, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Slater went 1-for-1 with a walk and two steals in his brief cameo. Miguel Gomez was called up to replace him.
