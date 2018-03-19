Slater was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater will open the season back on the farm after failing the secure an Opening Day bench role with the Giants. The prospect held his own during his 34-game major-league debut in 2017, posting a respectable .282/.339/.402 line across 127 plate appearances, but the Giants decided to keep Jarrett Parker and Gorkys Hernandez -- who are both out of options -- around as outfield depth instead. Slater should be up at some point in 2018 if he continues to excel in the upper minors.