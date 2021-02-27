Slater (elbow) will bat sixth as the designated hitter in the Giants' spring debut against the Angels on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater dealt with an elbow flexor strain over the offseason and received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He said himself that he feels pretty much 100 percent, and the fact that he's already able to hit seems to back that up. It would be nice to see him take the field soon to confirm that he's fully healthy, but he still has over a month to go before the regular season begins to clear that hurdle.