Slater will start in center field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego, Slater will once again get a turn in the table-setting role, as has been the case in the Giants' previous three games this season in which they've opposed left-handed starting pitchers. Slater has also been featured in the starting nine in both of the Giants' games to date against right-handed pitchers, albeit while batting in a bottom-third spot in the order. The 28-year-old thus appears to have at least temporarily captured a full-time role in the outfield, with Mauricio Dubon losing out on some reps as a result.