Slater is dealing with a strained flexor and a mildly sprained UCL, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Slater is not in the lineup for Sunday's season finale with the Dodgers, and this diagnosis makes it seem like he won't be available off the bench at all. He'll now turn his attention to rehabbing for the 2019 season after producing a .251/.333/.307 slash line in 225 plate appearances for San Francisco. If he can get healthy in time for spring training, Slater will likely vie for a starting outfield job with the Giants.

