Slater is not in the lineup Sunday against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old started the first seven games of the season, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. LaMonte Wade was recalled from alternate training site and will start in center field in Slater's place Sunday.
