Slater went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 5-2 win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Homering for the second straight game, Slater took Arizona starter Caleb Smith 467 feet deep to left center in the third inning while also singling in the first. The Stanford product now has two July home runs after hitting zero in June and has already set career marks in home runs and runs in the season's first half.