Slater went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Slater took Clayton Kershaw deep to lead off the third inning to extend the Giants lead. The outfielder has three long balls in his last five games. He is slashing just .230/.324/.434 with 12 home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs and seven steals through 139 plate appearances. Unfortunately, Slater has taken a step back from his .282 batting average in the shortened 2020 season.