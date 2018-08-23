Slater started in left field and went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Slater started his second consecutive game, this time coming in place of Andrew McCutchen, who received a scheduled day off. The return of Brandon Belt pushed Slater back into a bench role last week, but if the club moves McCutchen (who reportedly cleared waivers Wednesday), then Slater would stand to receive a boost in playing time. The 25-year-old is slashing .281/.390/.351 over 136 plate appearances this season.