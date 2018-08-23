Giants' Austin Slater: Smacks first homer
Slater started in left field and went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.
Slater started his second consecutive game, this time coming in place of Andrew McCutchen, who received a scheduled day off. The return of Brandon Belt pushed Slater back into a bench role last week, but if the club moves McCutchen (who reportedly cleared waivers Wednesday), then Slater would stand to receive a boost in playing time. The 25-year-old is slashing .281/.390/.351 over 136 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...