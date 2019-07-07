Slater hit his first career grand slam in a pinch-hit appearance in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

The grand slam was Slater's second homer in 13 plate appearances since being called up July 1. The 26-year-old has only been receiving starts against southpaws, but manager Bruce Bochy tends to reward players who homer with another start the following day, so don't be surprised if Slater's name is penciled in the lineup against the right-handed Jack Flaherty on Sunday.