Slater went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Getting the start in center field and hitting leadoff with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the bump for Arizona, Slater was able to make an impact on the basepaths. He remains on the short side of a platoon. and while he's managed five homers, four steals and a .243/.367/.417 slash line through 139 plate appearances this season, his fantasy utility will be limited to NL-only and deep mixed formats without a path to more playing time.