Slater went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

Slater started in right field for the second consecutive game, this time against a right-handed starter. It appeared that the 26-year-old had fallen on the short side of a platoon with rookie Jaylin Davis after the latter started consecutive games following his callup earlier this week, but now it seems more like a timeshare between the two while Alex Dickerson (oblique) tries to return from injury. Slater's bat has certainly cooled off following a month-long hot streak after he was promoted July 1, as he is hitting just .225 with a 31.1 strikeout percentage over his last 40 at-bats.