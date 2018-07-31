Slater went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's extra-innings win over San Diego.

Slater made his second career start at first base with both Brandon Belt (knee) and Pablo Sandoval (hamstring) mending on the disabled list. The former was placed on the DL on July 26, and may not need more than the minimum, so Slater's window of playing time could close quickly. The 25-year-old is batting .304 with four steals over 70 plate appearances.

