Giants' Austin Slater: Stays hot with third homer
Slater went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 10-7 victory over the Brewers.
It was Slater's third homer and sixth extra-base hit in just six games since his callup a week prior to the All-Star break. The 26-year-old utility man was posting another strong line in the minors (.308/.436/.529), but unlike last season, that success has translated to the major-league level early on. Slater was already stealing playing time away from Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield, and Alex Dickerson's (back) removal from Friday's contest could solidify his playing time even further depending on the severity of his teammate's injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal