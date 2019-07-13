Slater went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 10-7 victory over the Brewers.

It was Slater's third homer and sixth extra-base hit in just six games since his callup a week prior to the All-Star break. The 26-year-old utility man was posting another strong line in the minors (.308/.436/.529), but unlike last season, that success has translated to the major-league level early on. Slater was already stealing playing time away from Mike Yastrzemski in the outfield, and Alex Dickerson's (back) removal from Friday's contest could solidify his playing time even further depending on the severity of his teammate's injury.

