Slater went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Padres.

One of Slater's walks came in the third inning, and he added his first steal of the year soon after. The 28-year-old outfielder is seeing an everyday role -- he's slashing .174/.269/.304 with a homer, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base. Expect him to hit near the top of the order versus southpaws, while he'll typically shift to the bottom third of the lineup against right-handed pitchers.