Slater agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Giants on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The deal isn't guaranteed, per Schulman, but Slater will nonetheless have a chance to retain his roster spot in 2021. The 27-year-old appeared in 31 games last season and had a .282/.408/.506 slash line with five homers and eight stolen bases.