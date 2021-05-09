Slater went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 7-1 win over San Diego.

Slater pinch hit for Mike Tauchman in the sixth inning and slapped an RBI single to give the Giants a 5-1 lead. Slater added an exclamation point with a two-run blast in the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder is up to four home runs, six stolen bases, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 99 plate appearances. A crowded San Francisco outfield could limit his playing time, but he provides a little bit of pop and speed when he's in the lineup.