Slater exited Friday's game with an elbow strain and will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After the conclusion of Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, Slater stated that he suffered the injury while attempting to throw out a baserunner at home plate, which left him unable to hit during his next at-bat. With just two games remaining in the 2018 season for San Francisco, it would come as a slight surprise to see him back on the field later this weekend.