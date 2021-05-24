Slater went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.

Slater finally got the Giants on the board in the sixth with a two-run long ball to left. He also scored a second time after walking in the eighth. The 28-year-old is slashing just .212/.310/.381 with five home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He has typically been the team's leadoff man against left-handed pitching but regularly finds himself on the bench against right-handers since Mike Tauchman arrived. His struggles at the plate and constant platoon makes it difficult for Slater to be trusted in many lineups.