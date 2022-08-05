Slater went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Slater has started six straight games, but he hasn't seized the uptick in playing time by going a meager 3-for-26 (.115) in that span. The Giants have faced five left-handers in that span, accounting for much of Slater's extra time in the lineup, but without results, he could begin to lose some opportunities. The speedster is up to seven stolen bases while adding five home runs, 24 RBI, 36 runs scored and a .269/.368/.408 slash line through 85 contests.
