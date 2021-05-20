Slater went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Cincinnati.
Slater got aboard in a variety of ways Wednesday -- in addition to a seventh-inning single, he also reached on an error and a fielder's choice. The speedy outfielder is up to seven steals in 38 games. He's added four home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and a .217/.314/.368 slash line in a part-time role. He should function as San Francisco's fourth outfielder now that Mike Yastrzemski (side) and Alex Dickerson (shoulder) are back in action.