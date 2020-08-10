Slater went 0-for-1 with a stolen base, a run scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Slater walked and stole second in the third inning, notching his third stolen base of the season. The outfielder was also hit by a Walker Buehler fastball in the fifth, and he came around to score on Mike Yastrzemski's two-run single. Slater's hitting streak ended at three games, but he's gotten on base in four straight, with two homers, a triple, three runs scored, two RBI and two steals in that span.