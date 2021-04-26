Slater went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

Slater had an awful day at the plate after going hitless with three strikeouts but did manage to lead off the bottom of the first with a walk and ended up stealing a pair of bases before the inning concluded. The 28-year-old has stolen four bases this season which is already half the number he tallied in 2020. He needs to pick it up a bit at the plate, however, as he's slashing .219/.315/.375 with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored while striking out at a career-high rate of 35.6 percent.