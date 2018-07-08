Giants' Austin Slater: Takes over in left field
Slater started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.
Joe Panik (groin) was placed on the disabled list Saturday, forcing Alen Hanson to move to second base and opening up a clear path to playing time in left field for Slater. The 25-year-old showed great progress in the minors prior to his recent callup (.344/.417/.564 in 53 games with Triple-A Sacramento), making him an intriguing short-term option for deep and NL-only owners over the next week.
