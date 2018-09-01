Slater batted fifth and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Mets.

The Giants officially dealt Andrew McCutchen to the Yankees on Friday, a move that should open up regular playing time for Slater in right field. The 25-year-old hasn't provided much pop through 52 games (.277/.371/.343), but his solid placement in the batting order and contributions in the stolen base category (13 combined steals over 105 games in the minors and majors this year) could appeal to deep-league owners.