Slater will take grounders at second and third base, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The Giants' offense has struggled against left-handed pitching, so the team could turn to Slater in the infield in those games if they feel confident about his defense there. The 25-year-old hasn't played second base at any level since 2015 and has just one career professional appearance at third base.

