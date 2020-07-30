Slater went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday in the Giants' 7-6 win over the Padres.

Healthy again after missing two games with a bruised right hip, Slater cracked the lineup against a right-hander (Chris Paddack), a reward for drawing three walks in his first start of the season back on July 25. The righty-hitting Slater was up to the challenge, providing two hits out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup. He should continue to see the bulk of his opportunities versus lefties, but Slater could end up settling into more of a full-time role if either Jaylin Davis or Hunter Pence -- who have combined to go 2-for-29 to begin the season -- fail to break out of their early slumps.