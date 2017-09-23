Play

Slater is out of action due to a hip flexor issue, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater has appeared just three times in the past seven games, and this would explain his sporadic appearances. The Giants want to get Slater back into action before the season ends so they can ensure he will be healthy for winter ball, so consider him day-to-day for now.

